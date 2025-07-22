.

Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76

07-22-2025
Just weeks after his farewell concert, legendary heavy metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, according to a report from Sky News in the UK, who shared a statement from his family.

The outlet shared the following statement a short time ago from Ozzy's family, which was signed by his wife and manager Sharon and his children Aimee, Kelly, Jack and Louis.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76

