Just weeks after his farewell concert, legendary heavy metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, according to a report from Sky News in the UK, who shared a statement from his family.
The outlet shared the following statement a short time ago from Ozzy's family, which was signed by his wife and manager Sharon and his children Aimee, Kelly, Jack and Louis.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters
Mark Morton Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show
Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more
Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency- Motion City Soundtrack Unleash 'You Know Who The F*** We Are'- more
Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'- Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show- more
Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- GIVEON Launching Dear Beloved, The Tour- Lil Tecca Plots North American Leg Of The Dopamine Experience World Tour- more
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
LIVE NOW: SiriusXM and Ozzy's Boneyard Remember Ozzy Osbourne
Deftones Announce 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones
Thrice Announce New Album And Tour
Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour
Hatebreed Unleash New Song 'Make The Demons Obey'
Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'
Ash Announce New Album 'Ad Astra' With 'Give Me Back My World' Video
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76