Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne

The world lost a true icon. As the shockwaves of Ozzy Osbourne's passing reverberate across the globe, millions of fans mourn not just a rock star, but a true original whose impact on popular culture cannot be minimized. His music was a big part of the soundtrack of the lives of millions of fans, he helped launch a genre of music, made us laugh at his antics both on and off the stage and on his hit reality TV show, but through it all Ozzy was Ozzy, a true original who can never be replaced.

The music world felt the impact of his loss, with tributes pouring in from his friends, bandmates, contemporaries and those who he inspired. Here are a small sampling of the heartfelt posts from the various artists beginning with his Black Sabbath bandmates.

Tony Iommi: "I just can't believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park. It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won't ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz. Tony"

Geezer Butler: "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who'd have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Bill Ward: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you're forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward"

Metallica: "It's impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by this loss and send our love and condolences to Sharon and their family, bandmates, and his very large circle of friends. He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed."

Elton John: "So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."

Robert Plant: "Farewell Ozzy ... what a journey ... sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!"

Rival Sons' Scott Holiday: "We had the great fortune of spending a year and some months opening for Ozzy and Black Sabbath..the great honor of presenting the guys with their Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards and the absolute blessing in being able to be a part of the Back to the Beginning concert. Ozzy was a legend of legends. Who's been more uncompromisingly FUN than Ozzy?? Seriously! What a gift he gave us! He was a legend before I was born ..and by the time I know what an Ozzy is..he's already just the raddest, funnest, giving zero f***s, impassioned rock n roll super hero. But what I was able to learn while spending the time we had together was: "the big bad dark lord of metal" was actually the warmest, kindest...and funniest guy you could know. A family man. Someone quick to offer a smile and encouragement. Someone who never stopped giving us an amazing fun time...right until the literal end. Just incredible.

"I'll just say something about the second slide. Oz had commented on my @jefferywestuk boots a couple times..specifically these really funky snakeskin boots with a skunk-like stripe down the middle. So I decided to present him with a pair. He was happy when he opened them, he immediately put them on and we danced around in our fancy JW boots! 🤣 This was the vibe on tour. And HIS vibe. It was light. It was fun. We were all very happy to be there doing what we love most.

"RIP Oz. Thank you for your tremendous contribution and the massive joy you brought us! Deepest warmest Condolences to the family"

Judas Priest: "Our hearts are broken like millions around the world - words can't express the love and loss we are all feeling - Sharon - may God surround you and your beautiful family with love, peace & light- Ozzy you will never leave us - your music is eternal - God blesses you now more than ever after you blessed us all through your magnificent life - Rob, Glenn, Ian, Richie & Scott"

Alice Cooper: Tonight, we found out that the world lost Ozzy just minutes before going on stage in Cardiff, Wales, which is about 2 hours from the place where Ozzy was born. Before going on stage, Alice recorded the following quote for his radio show Alice's Attic: 'Well, we all know that time is going to take us rockers, but when the giants fall, it's really hard to accept. Even though everybody saw it coming with Ozzy, it just took our breath away when it happened. So Ozzy and family - your records and your music and your legend and all that you brought - the humor to the rock business - will live on forever and we're gonna miss you man.'

"Alice and his band then dedicated tonight's show to Ozzy's memory and they were able to celebrate along with the crowd who had also just learned of this great loss for rock n roll.

"Following the show, Alice summed up his thoughts by saying 'The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight. Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon.

"'I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester. That was the side that his family and friends saw.

"'He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n Roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better.

"'Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood - our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on'."

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx: "So many amazing tributes rolling in about Ozzy.What a loss to music all around. But I wanted to share a little something private about how kind and sweet he was. My daughter Frankie set up a stand to sell duck tape wallets ( I know) in and area both Ozzy and I used to live in called Hidden Hills California. I was standing there with my daughter and all of sudden, I hear Ozzy yelling my name. He wasn't driving so he jumped out of the car and it was still slowly rolling and came running over to our little stand and asked what was going on. I told him and he laughed and said "Well then I'll take them all". That was Ozzy. I will forever be grateful he gave our little ratty band from Hollywood our first big break...Thank you for the music, your kindness and wicked wicked sense of humor. Journey well our friend."

Billy Morrison: "I'm having trouble processing this, and I'm sure I will for some time to come. We shared decades of friendship and laughter together and the man understood me and knew me like most never could. He always listened, even when you didn't think he was ....... and then he'd drop a pearl of wisdom or tell you a truth you hadn't thought of ....... I felt his love when I was with him, and when we were on opposite sides of the planet. And he made millions of people happy. Connected a whole world through his music. I wasn't ready to say goodbye Ozzy, but I guess we never are. My thoughts and my love are with Sharon, Jack, Kelly and Aimee."

Sammy Hagar: "Ozzy Osbourne was and will always be a one of a kind true rock legend. For him to have been that close to death on July 5 and still get up there and perform like he promised... Wow! That puts him in a category of his own. Talk about commitment and loyalty to your fans. Nobody's going to out-do that ever! RIP my brother, you did it all."

Machine Head's Robb Flynn: "We found out that Ozzy had passed away from Sky news 20 minutes before we walked on stage to the opening night of our European tour. In a state of sadness and shock we made the decision to forgo our usual opening setlist.

"Following our intro of Ozzy's 'Diary of a Madman' (that we've opened every Machine Head show with for the last 30+ years) we started the show with two Black Sabbath songs. "War pigs" and "Children of the grave", everyone sang, everyone knew tonight meant something, there wasn't a dry eye in the house

There's so much more to say about the power of the Ozzy's songs, but for now, we'll let his music do the talking. Our deepest condolences to Black Sabbath, Ozzy's band, and the Osbournes"

Korn: "Ozzy took us on our very first big arena tour. He and Sharon presented us with our first gold record. He taught us so much about the music industry, and we looked up to him. We love you forever, our Prince of Darkness. Thank you for all of the unforgettable memories and for paving the way. Sending our deepest love and condolences to the Osbourne family."

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott: "Kinda lost for words here... we toured with Ozzy in 1981 & he, the band & Sharon were SO supportive... he always had time for a chat, took us under his wing & showed us how & how not to party... & played us the 2nd album months before it came out... he was funny, charming & I for one am eternally grateful to have had the chance to spend precious time with him over the years... all my love to Sharon & the kids... God bless you Ozzy x"

KISS' Paul Stanley: "We have lost a legend. From Sabbath to Blizzard and onward Ozzy has impacted countless bands and that will not end. KISS was humbled to be an opening band for Sabbath in the mid 70's. Through decades I've known him, Ozzy has always been a kind and very funny soul. Fly high now."

Steve Vai: "I had the great privilege of working with Ozzy in my studio for three months back in the 90s. He was sharp, he knew what he liked and knew what he didn't like, he worked hard and he was absolutely the funniest person I ever met. I can't imagine what the metal landscape would have been like if not for him. Sharon was the air that he breathed. My deep condolences to the family. You so delivered, dear Prince of Darkness. You were always filled with such a bright light, and we are grateful."

Yungblud: "I didn't think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don't. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

Donny Osmond: "Remembering my brother in music, Ozzy Osbourne. I've always looked back at this commercial we shot in '03 so fondly. The last time we spoke was backstage of Dancing with The Stars season 9, when he told me how much he loved the Osmond song, 'Crazy Horses'...talk about crazy! Thank you for always bringing your authentic personality to everything you've touched. From Crazy Horses to Crazy Trains, Rest In Peace."

