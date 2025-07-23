Def Leppard Share Episode 4 Of Behind The Tour 2025

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a new video package highlighting a run of US dates as part of the UK band's current tour of North America.

"In Episode 4 of Behind the Tour," says the band, "Viv hits the Porsche track experience, Joe & Sav watch England defeat Germany, Rick gives some career advice, the guys enjoy a beautiful day in Bangor and more!"

The tour - which recently launched in Puerto Rico - features a mix of Bret Michaels, The Struts, or Extreme as openers. Def Leppard has announced dates for an early 2026 residency in Las Vegas, NV.

"Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency" will set the strip alight from February 3 through 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

These new shows follow the band's sold-out residency successes in 2019 and 2013. View the Las Vegas show schedule and get ticket information here

Related Stories

Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency

Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa

Def Leppard Share Episode 3 Of Behind The Tour For 2025 Trek

Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off

News > Def Leppard

Share this article: