Def Leppard Share Episode 4 Of Behind The Tour 2025

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a new video package highlighting a run of US dates as part of the UK band's current tour of North America.
"In Episode 4 of Behind the Tour," says the band, "Viv hits the Porsche track experience, Joe & Sav watch England defeat Germany, Rick gives some career advice, the guys enjoy a beautiful day in Bangor and more!"
The tour - which recently launched in Puerto Rico - features a mix of Bret Michaels, The Struts, or Extreme as openers. Def Leppard has announced dates for an early 2026 residency in Las Vegas, NV.
"Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency" will set the strip alight from February 3 through 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
These new shows follow the band's sold-out residency successes in 2019 and 2013. View the Las Vegas show schedule and get ticket information here
Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa
Def Leppard Share Episode 3 Of Behind The Tour For 2025 Trek
Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Music Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief- Prince Sign O' The Times Coming To IMAX Theatres- Pearl Jam- more
Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- Miranda Lambert Hits Career High With Chris Stapleton Duet 'A Song To Sing'- more
BLACKPINK Tops Billboard Global 200 for the Third Time- Key Glock Streams 'The World is Ourz' Video- Kodak Black Shares 'By Myself' Video- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne
Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue
Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood Experiences
Johnny Marr Announces Look Out Live!
The Brian Jonestown Massacre Launching North American Tour
The Division Men Share 'Hymns and Fiery Dances' Video
Metalocalypse's Brendon Small Setting Guitars, Dethklok Gear and More
The Speaker Wars Announce Their First Live Dates