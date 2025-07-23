.

Metallica Stream 'Moth Into Flame' From Second Denver Show

Bruce Henne | 07-23-2025
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", from the second of two recent shows in Denver, CO.

The second single from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" was featured during the June 29 event at the city's Empower Field at Mile High as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

The California outfit was joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies at the second of two events in the city. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Lux AEterna", from the Denver show, which marked the final North American date of 2025 and was followed by a July 5 set at the Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne "Back To The Beginning" farewell event in Birmingham.

Stream video of both songs from night two in Denver here.

