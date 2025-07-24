Ghost rocks The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

(hennemusic) Ghost rocked its track, "Lachryma", on the July 23 episode of NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and the show is sharing video of the performance.

The tune is the second single from the band's latest release, "Skeleta", which recently saw the Swedish rockers top the US charts for the first time. The band's sixth studio set debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1 with accrued sales of 86,000 in the week since its April 25 release via Loma Vista Recordings.

Produced by Gene Walker, "Skeleta" marks the follow-up to 2022's "Impera" and 2024's "Rite Here Rite Now", which captured Ghost over the course of a pair of sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that also served as the two-night finale of the group's Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023.

Ghost launched the North American leg of the "Skeletour" earlier this month in Baltimore, MD, with shows running into mid-August.

Watch the band perform on The Tonight Show here.

