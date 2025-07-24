Ghost rocks The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

(hennemusic) Ghost rocked its track, "Lachryma", on the July 23 episode of NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and the show is sharing video of the performance.
The tune is the second single from the band's latest release, "Skeleta", which recently saw the Swedish rockers top the US charts for the first time. The band's sixth studio set debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1 with accrued sales of 86,000 in the week since its April 25 release via Loma Vista Recordings.
Produced by Gene Walker, "Skeleta" marks the follow-up to 2022's "Impera" and 2024's "Rite Here Rite Now", which captured Ghost over the course of a pair of sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that also served as the two-night finale of the group's Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023.
Ghost launched the North American leg of the "Skeletour" earlier this month in Baltimore, MD, with shows running into mid-August.
Watch the band perform on The Tonight Show here.
Ghost Frontman Papa V Perpetua tributes Ozzy Osbourne With 1983 Classic
Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'Every Ghost'
Watch Yungblud Perform New Song 'Ghosts'
Laguna Reveal 'Live On The Line' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Watch Asleep At The Wheel 'Riding High In Texas' With New Video- Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- more
Watch Sam Smith's New 'To Be Free' Video- 'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September- Daniel Johnston- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue
DED Announce New Album With 'ERASER' Visualizer
Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary