Ozzy Tributes Highlight Final Night Of Release Athens Festival

The tragic passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne was felt at the final day of the Release Athens Festival with fans and the artists on stage paying tribute to the iconic Black Sabbath frontman. Organizers shared the following:

Another edition of Release Athens Festival came to a close yesterday, and if someone didn't already know that the legendary Ozzy Osbourne had just passed away, they could easily believe that the Prince of Darkness himself -or even Black Sabbath - was about to step onto the stage at Plateia Nerou. The crowd was filled with t-shirts bearing the name of the iconic Birmingham band and their legendary frontman - a small tribute from thousands of people who likely wouldn't have been there if not for him.

The same sentiment extended to the bands ιn the lineup. First, Haken performed the classic "Iron Man" riff during their set, while Mastodon, who were present at Ozzy's final live show a few weeks ago, delivered a brilliant cover of "Supernaut" at the end of their show.

Then came the headliners, Dream Theater, who blended the iconic intro of "Black Sabbath" into "Peruvian Skies" -one of the standout moments of the night. But it was during the encore that we experienced one of the most emotional highlights of this summer. The band dedicated "The Spirit Carries On" to Ozzy, with the entire audience singing along to one of their most heart-wrenching songs.

Rest in Power, Ozzy

