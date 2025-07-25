Singled Out: Gobe's For Once In My Life

South Florida-based indie rocker Gobe just released a video his new single "For Once In My Life", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This song first came together when my boy Mouzer sent me the beat. I threw a demo on it right away - it just had that feel-good energy: uplifting. Made me feel like things were finally falling into place.

At that point in my life, I had just come out of a rough patch. I'd been dealing with some personal obstacles and relationship issues, but I was finally starting to feel like I was back on track. That's where the title comes from - "I feel alright for once in my life." It was real. It wasn't just a lyric. It felt like I was finally in a good place mentally, emotionally, and creatively.

I also touch on some of those challenges in the verses - things I'd been going through with life and relationships. But overall, the song is about moving forward and embracing that new energy when the weight finally lifts.

The music video came together during a birthday trip to Mexico for me and my boy Darren - we actually share the same birthday. We rolled deep with like 17 people, rented a house, went out, partied, and just enjoyed life. We captured that whole vibe for the video - no acting, no forced scenes, just the real experience with our crew. That moment made the song and visual even more special.

