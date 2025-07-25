The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a new album with The Original Alice Cooper Band in sync with its release via earMUSIC. "The Revenge of Alice Cooper" sees the rocker reunite with the surviving members of the lineup for the first time in 50 years.
The project sees Alice, drummer Neal Smith, guitarist Michael Bruce, and bassist Dennis Dunaway re-team with their producer Bob Ezrin in a old-school recording studio in Connecticut, rekindling the magic from the 70s.
The project features a posthumous appearance by Glen Buxton, the band's original guitarist who passed away in 1997, through an unreleased recording that seamlessly blends the past with the present on "What Happened To You," featuring his original guitar part.
One of the bonus tracks (box set & limited smart format) also includes a long-lost gem from 1970 - a raw, alternate take of "Return of The Spiders" (not the version heard on "Easy Action") - recently unearthed from original multi-tracks missing for 50 years and now enhanced and mixed by Ezrin.
Stream "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" in full here
Original Alice Cooper Group Stream New Song 'Up All Night'
Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event
Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video
Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Morgan Wallen Teams With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross For 'Miami' Remix- Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'- The Band CAMINO Release New Album- more
3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta Releases New Version Of 'Golden'- Baha Men's Who Let The Dogs Out 25th Anniversary Remix- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives
SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album
Roulette Celebrate Album Release With 'We Remember You' Video
GWAR Unleash ''The Return of Gor Gor'
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video
LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'
Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'
Greta Van Fleet And Ida Mae Offshoot Mirador Debut With 'Feels Like Gold'