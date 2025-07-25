The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a new album with The Original Alice Cooper Band in sync with its release via earMUSIC. "The Revenge of Alice Cooper" sees the rocker reunite with the surviving members of the lineup for the first time in 50 years.

The project sees Alice, drummer Neal Smith, guitarist Michael Bruce, and bassist Dennis Dunaway re-team with their producer Bob Ezrin in a old-school recording studio in Connecticut, rekindling the magic from the 70s.

The project features a posthumous appearance by Glen Buxton, the band's original guitarist who passed away in 1997, through an unreleased recording that seamlessly blends the past with the present on "What Happened To You," featuring his original guitar part.

One of the bonus tracks (box set & limited smart format) also includes a long-lost gem from 1970 - a raw, alternate take of "Return of The Spiders" (not the version heard on "Easy Action") - recently unearthed from original multi-tracks missing for 50 years and now enhanced and mixed by Ezrin.

Stream "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" in full here

