Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death

Pantera have announced that they have postponed and cancelled dates on their The Heaviest Tour Of The Summer this week following the tragic death of music legend Ozzy Osbourne.

The band, featuring original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by long-time Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, have rescheduled their July 28th show in Saratoga Springs to September 9th and their July 31st Holmdel, NJ concert to September 8th.

Shows in Gilford, Birmingham and Virginia Beach have been cancelled. They explained, "Ozzy wasn't just a legend who shaped the very foundation of heavy metal and inspired Pantera from the beginning - he was family. A mentor, a brother, and a constant presence in our lives both on and off the stage. The bond we shared with him ran far deeper than music.

"In light of this profound loss, we need time and space to grieve - to be with our families, our crew, and each other as we process and honor the life of someone who meant so much to us.

"Out of respect, and to allow members of our team the time to mourn, we will be rescheduling the following shows: July 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY [to] Tuesday, September 9 July 31 - Holmdel, NJ [to] Monday, September 8

"Due to the above, the following dates will be canceled. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically; there is nothing further ticketholders need to do. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, etc.), please reach out to your point of purchase.

July 29 - Gilford, NH

September 8 - Birmingham, AL

September 10 - Virginia Beach, VA

"We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time."

