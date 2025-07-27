Def Leppard Rocks Canada In Latest Episode Of Behind The Tour 2025

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing the latest episode of Behind The Tour 2025, a video series highlighting the UK band's latest tour of North America. The tour Summer Tour 2025 series features a mix of Bret Michaels, The Struts, or Extreme as openers.
"In Episode 5 of Behind The Tour," says the group, "the guys practice their French, Elton Joe makes a late-night appearance... or two... or three... and more as Def Leppard rock the Great White North!"
The dates in the second week of July included appearances at Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2025, a Winnipeg stadium date that included Foreigner and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, and a headline appearance on the opening night of Edmonton's Rockin' Thunder event.
Stream the latest episode of Behind The Tour 2025 here
