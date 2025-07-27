Watch Greyhaven 'Burn A Miracle'

Greyhaven have revealed a music video for their brand new single "Burn A Miracle", and announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Keep It Quiet" on October 10th.
Vocalist Brent Mills had this to say, "Good art is vulnerable and I felt like an open book on this new record. But that's a scary thing and I wrestled a lot with how much I was opening myself up, and that's exactly what this song is about.
"I wanted to hide and bury myself in abstractness but that's not how this record wanted to be presented. This song is basically me recognizing that and saying, 'Here I am, here's my truth, take it or leave it.'"
