Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge

On of the many highlights of the Back To The Beginning concert was Yungblud's rendition of the Black Sabbath classic "Changes" and now in the wake of Ozzy Osbourne's tragic death, the young rising stars have vowed to perform the song at his shows going forward to pay tribute to the legendary vocalist.
Earlier this week he shared the following message via Instagram about Ozzy along with video of his performance of the classic song, "I'm trying to compute the last couple days and honestly I'm absolutely f***ing shattered.
"You have been my North Star for everything for as long as I can remember from when I was misunderstood as a child to the way people thought I was just a little 'too much' or 'strange' in my life and career.
"I owe so much to you, your wife and your family - you all gave me a road to run down and supported me when people would turn their nose up.
"You loved life so much and you adored music. It was your smile man. You taught me it was beautiful to be out of the box.
"I promise you with all my heart I will try my best and make it my life's journey to keep the sprit that you started and what you have taught me alive. I will give it my best shot.
"To sing this song for you at an event surrounded by legends inspired by you to a crowd that loved you was truly my life's greatest honour and I vow to play this song every night for the rest of my life.
"You're my hero in every regard. I hope you're up there avin a drink with Randy.
"For the prince of darkness you sure brought all the light to the world. I love you Ozzy." See the post below or here
Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'
YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? Documentary Trailer Released
Yungblud Scores His Third No. 1 UK Album With 'IDOLS'
Watch Yungblud Perform New Song 'Ghosts'
Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death- Oasis Rock 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium- Elton John- X Ambassadors- more
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Koe Wetzel and Friends To Play Stronger Together Flood Relief Benefit- Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Team Up- more
Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker- Lola Young Shares New Single 'Dealer'- 3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta New Version Of 'Golden'- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge
Helloween Blast Off With 'Universe (Gravity For Hearts)'
Fans Can Now 'Find El Dorado' With Paul Weller
Watch Greyhaven 'Burn A Miracle'
Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'
Def Leppard Rocks Canada In Latest Episode Of Behind The Tour 2025
Honeymoon Suite Share 'Way of the World' As New Album Arrives
Iron Savior Stream 'Machine World'