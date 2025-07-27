Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge

On of the many highlights of the Back To The Beginning concert was Yungblud's rendition of the Black Sabbath classic "Changes" and now in the wake of Ozzy Osbourne's tragic death, the young rising stars have vowed to perform the song at his shows going forward to pay tribute to the legendary vocalist.

Earlier this week he shared the following message via Instagram about Ozzy along with video of his performance of the classic song, "I'm trying to compute the last couple days and honestly I'm absolutely f***ing shattered.

"You have been my North Star for everything for as long as I can remember from when I was misunderstood as a child to the way people thought I was just a little 'too much' or 'strange' in my life and career.

"I owe so much to you, your wife and your family - you all gave me a road to run down and supported me when people would turn their nose up.

"You loved life so much and you adored music. It was your smile man. You taught me it was beautiful to be out of the box.

"I promise you with all my heart I will try my best and make it my life's journey to keep the sprit that you started and what you have taught me alive. I will give it my best shot.

"To sing this song for you at an event surrounded by legends inspired by you to a crowd that loved you was truly my life's greatest honour and I vow to play this song every night for the rest of my life.

"You're my hero in every regard. I hope you're up there avin a drink with Randy.

"For the prince of darkness you sure brought all the light to the world. I love you Ozzy." See the post below or here

News > Yungblud