Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?

Metallica is reportedly ready to make a deal to perform at the Sphere Las Vegas for the fall of next year, according to what anonymous sources told Vital Vegas in a report they published late last week.
The outlet said in the report that their "sources have been spot on with other Sphere news, and [they] broke the story Wizard of Oz' would get a reboot there."
The series of shows, if a deal is made, will reportedly take place after the band concluded the next European leg of the M72 World Tour in early July of next year. If Metallica does take the Sphere Las Vegas stage they will follow a string of notable artists to do so including the Eagles, U2, Kenny Chesney, Dead and Company and more.
