Former Iron Maiden and The Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dead At 69

Paul Mario Day, the original singer for Iron Maiden and former vocalist for The Sweet, has died according to a social media post from his former bandmate Andy Scott. He was 69.

Day is best known for his stint in The Sweet, as well as his band More, was also the original frontman for metal legends Iron Maiden when it was formed by Steve Harris in 1975.

The Sweet's Andy Scott broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "IN 1985 Mick Tucker and myself put together the first new line-up of Sweet after the hiatus of the original band. We needed a singer and when Paul arrived for the audition we looked no further.

"Our first dates were in Australia, total sell-outs which boded well for the future. Europe followed suit and 3 sold out nights at the Marquee in London produced a live album, video and DVD. "Live at the Marquee" did well in various charts around the world and Paul's vocal performance has stood the test of time.

"PMD was the original singer with Iron Maiden and had a stint with the band More before joining Sweet. He passed away peacefully at his home in Australia. My deepest condolences to his wife Cecily and family and friends. A sad day for all Sweet fans."

Related Stories

Singled Out: Sara Melson's Your Sweet Love

Stream 'Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong' from Bobby Osborne & C.J. Lewandowski Feat Molly Tuttle and The Osborne Boys

Enuff Z'nuff Deliver 'XTRA CHERRIES'

When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened

News > Sweet