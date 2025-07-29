John Fogerty Shares Re-Recorded Version Of CCR Classic 'Travelin' Band'

(hennemusic) John Fogerty is sharing his re-recorded version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Travelin' Band."
The original 1970 recording was the lead single from the California band's fifth album, "Cosmo's Factory"; the updated version is one of a 20-track collection, "Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years", that features newly-recorded versions of Fogerty's most-beloved songs.
As for re-recording the US Top 5 hit from the band's second number one album in the region, Fogerty says, "That was like climbing a mountain - I had to work myself up to hit that level again. I'd sing until I didn't have anything left."
Due August 22 via Concord, "Legacy" was produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, who along with son Tyler - perform throughout the album, recorded with Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub and Rob Stone.
For the first time in his career, Fogerty fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking CCR catalog - a milestone decades in the making. With "Legacy", he offers fresh takes on the music that continues to define American rock, recorded with renewed energy and a deep sense of purpose as he celebrates his 80th birthday.
Get more 2025 tour details and stream "Travelin' Band" here.
