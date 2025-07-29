Fans will be able to livestream music legend Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession from the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham, England tomorrow (Wednesday, July 30th).
The iconic metal vocalist will be laid to rest in his hometown after a private funeral, followed by a public procession that will pass the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, with the latter livestreaming the proceeding, according to Loudwire.
The livestream via the Black Sabbath Bench website is expected to begin at approximately 1PM BST (8AM ET and 5AM PT in the United States).
Yungblud Makes Ozzy Osbourne Pledge
Pantera Postpone Tour Dates In Wake Of Ozzy's Death
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Ozzy Tributes Highlight Final Night Of Release Athens Festival
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?- Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup- High on Fire North American Tour- more
Watch Jelly Roll and Post Malone Rock 'Losers' In Seattle- Tayler Holder Teaming With T-Pain For 'Dyin' Flame' Remix- Sam Hunt Takes 'Country House' To No. 1- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Former Iron Maiden and The Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dead At 69
Virginity Release 'Live At The Shroyers' EP
The Antlers Return With 'Carnage'
Discover Of The Dell With their New Song 'Care If I Ride?'
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed
Cruise to the Edge 10th Anniversary Edition Details Revealed
Stryper Celebrate Christmas In July With 'Still The Light'
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'