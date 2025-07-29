Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed

Fans will be able to livestream music legend Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession from the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham, England tomorrow (Wednesday, July 30th).

The iconic metal vocalist will be laid to rest in his hometown after a private funeral, followed by a public procession that will pass the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, with the latter livestreaming the proceeding, according to Loudwire.

The livestream via the Black Sabbath Bench website is expected to begin at approximately 1PM BST (8AM ET and 5AM PT in the United States).

