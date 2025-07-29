Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'

We are excited to premiere the music video for Kurt Deimer's brand new single "Back of the School", a song that he co-wrote by none-other-than Phil X of Bon Jovi fame.
Kurt has been capturing a lot of attention with his full throttled, yet addictively melodic brand of rock, and "Back of the School" continues that winning formula while taking on the lowest of lowest of human scum: internet trolls.
"'Back of the School' is a simple concept-I'm calling out internet trolls," says Kurt. "There are too many people being cruel online, and that kind of behavior has real consequences-including suicide, which sadly, we're seeing far too often.
"I wrote this song to confront those cowards. When I was a kid, if you had a problem with someone, you faced them and settled it behind the school. This song is meant to discourage that toxic online behavior and remind people to treat each other with basic decency, not hide behind a keyboard."
Like his previous hits "Dance", "Big Toe" and his latest "Only Time Will Tell", Deimer lays to waist the silly idea that "rock is dead," by continuing to deliver hard rockin' tracks that definitely have an edge, but are very accessible.
"Back of the School" is featured on Kurt's album "And So It Begins..." , which was produced by five-time GRAMMY winner Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Breaking Benjamin) and features an all-star cast of collaborators including Queensryche legend Geoff Tate, as well as covers of Pink Floyd's "Have A Cigar" that seamlessly fades into a reimagining of The Doors' "Riders on the Storm." Learn more about Kurt here and watch the new video below!
Singled Out: Kurt Deimer's Live Or Die
Kurt Deimer Announces New Tour Dates with Yngwie Malmsteen
Kurt Deimer Shares 'Dance' Video
Kurt Deimer Announces Tesla Dates and Work On New Horror Film
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?- Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup- High on Fire North American Tour- more
Watch Jelly Roll and Post Malone Rock 'Losers' In Seattle- Tayler Holder Teaming With T-Pain For 'Dyin' Flame' Remix- Sam Hunt Takes 'Country House' To No. 1- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Former Iron Maiden and The Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dead At 69
Virginity Release 'Live At The Shroyers' EP
The Antlers Return With 'Carnage'
Discover Of The Dell With their New Song 'Care If I Ride?'
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed
Cruise to the Edge 10th Anniversary Edition Details Revealed
Stryper Celebrate Christmas In July With 'Still The Light'
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'