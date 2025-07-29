Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'

We are excited to premiere the music video for Kurt Deimer's brand new single "Back of the School", a song that he co-wrote by none-other-than Phil X of Bon Jovi fame.

Kurt has been capturing a lot of attention with his full throttled, yet addictively melodic brand of rock, and "Back of the School" continues that winning formula while taking on the lowest of lowest of human scum: internet trolls.

"'Back of the School' is a simple concept-I'm calling out internet trolls," says Kurt. "There are too many people being cruel online, and that kind of behavior has real consequences-including suicide, which sadly, we're seeing far too often.

"I wrote this song to confront those cowards. When I was a kid, if you had a problem with someone, you faced them and settled it behind the school. This song is meant to discourage that toxic online behavior and remind people to treat each other with basic decency, not hide behind a keyboard."

Like his previous hits "Dance", "Big Toe" and his latest "Only Time Will Tell", Deimer lays to waist the silly idea that "rock is dead," by continuing to deliver hard rockin' tracks that definitely have an edge, but are very accessible.

"Back of the School" is featured on Kurt's album "And So It Begins..." , which was produced by five-time GRAMMY winner Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Breaking Benjamin) and features an all-star cast of collaborators including Queensryche legend Geoff Tate, as well as covers of Pink Floyd's "Have A Cigar" that seamlessly fades into a reimagining of The Doors' "Riders on the Storm." Learn more about Kurt here and watch the new video below!

