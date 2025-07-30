Arson Charge Preview New Album With 'A New Throne'

Denver, Colorado metallers Arson Charge have shared their new single "A New Throne". The track comes from their forthcoming debut album, "A Dying Light", which will be released by Anxious & Angry on October 3rd.

Frontman Ben Roy had this to say about the new song, "'A New Throne' is about finally letting go of old friendships and endeavors that have ceased to be healthy and/or satisfying and setting out on your own in new and, oftentimes, uncertain new directions. It's about starting over in hopes of building something novel and more congruent with the self you wish to be."

He said of the album, "A Dying Light started off as an impromptu creative outlet for guitarist Justin Hackl after a series of serious health issues and extended hospital stays sidelined him for months. After working with comedian and musician Ben Roy on a couple of those tracks, both decided that there was the framework for an entirely new musical project. Enlisting the talents of drummer Cody Hull, guitarist Dave Sandoval, and bassist Kris Hodgell, Arson Charge was born. Bringing together all their collective influences and styles, A Dying Light is a technical, aggressive, and surprisingly cohesive meld of punk rock, thrash metal, and hardcore. Lyrically it's a catharsis; it's a raw and real expression of the loss, self sabotage, fear and, ultimately, hope that we all experience, day in/day out, in our increasingly complicated existences. Again: Don't fall in love. Get a pet or a fern or something."

