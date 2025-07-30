Arson Charge Preview New Album With 'A New Throne'

Denver, Colorado metallers Arson Charge have shared their new single "A New Throne". The track comes from their forthcoming debut album, "A Dying Light", which will be released by Anxious & Angry on October 3rd.
Frontman Ben Roy had this to say about the new song, "'A New Throne' is about finally letting go of old friendships and endeavors that have ceased to be healthy and/or satisfying and setting out on your own in new and, oftentimes, uncertain new directions. It's about starting over in hopes of building something novel and more congruent with the self you wish to be."
He said of the album, "A Dying Light started off as an impromptu creative outlet for guitarist Justin Hackl after a series of serious health issues and extended hospital stays sidelined him for months. After working with comedian and musician Ben Roy on a couple of those tracks, both decided that there was the framework for an entirely new musical project. Enlisting the talents of drummer Cody Hull, guitarist Dave Sandoval, and bassist Kris Hodgell, Arson Charge was born. Bringing together all their collective influences and styles, A Dying Light is a technical, aggressive, and surprisingly cohesive meld of punk rock, thrash metal, and hardcore. Lyrically it's a catharsis; it's a raw and real expression of the loss, self sabotage, fear and, ultimately, hope that we all experience, day in/day out, in our increasingly complicated existences. Again: Don't fall in love. Get a pet or a fern or something."
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026- John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows- Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Carrie Underwood Returns For NBC's Sunday Night Football- Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026
We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video
John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows
Watch The Starting Line's 'Circulate' Video
Minus the Bear Streaming Brand New 'Drilling' Video
Public Service Broadcasting Share alt-J Remix From Forthcoming 'Night Flight' Album
I See Stars Announce New Album With 'Eliminator' Visualizer
Hear SONS' New Single 'I'm Tired'