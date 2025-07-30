Singled Out: Patriarchs In Black's Celestial Yard

Heavy rock supergroup Patriarchs In Black are gearing up to release their new album "Home" next month and to celebrate we asked band cofounder Dan Lorenzo to tell us about the single "Celestial Yard". Here is the story:

Last summer Mark Sunshine asked me to try to write something acoustic for him to sing on/write with. I came up with the intro immediately and a few days later the rest of the song. I ALWAYS send Johnny Kelly my new ideas first, but I wasn't even envisioning drums on this song.

When I first had Sunshine write to Patriarchs In Black music I wrote he was QUICK. Show Them Your Power off Patriarchs In Black's My Veneration was sent back with vocals very soon after I sent it to Sunshine.

I was shocked how quickly he worked, particularly because his fiance had just passed away. Anyway, months went by and Sunshine didn't send me anything. For some reason I decided to send the music to Johnny Kelly and to my surprise Johnny played drums to it.

I LOVED what Johnny played so I sent the drums and acoustic parts to Emma Smoler who sent violin back with it. By this time Sunshine was coming up with his idea and the song lyrically became a "follow up" to Show Them Your Power.

Damon Trotta added some subtle bass synth, Sunshine finished singing one of my favorite lyrical/melodies ever......and there you go.

Celestial Yard became one of my favorite songs I've EVER been involved with.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

