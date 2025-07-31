.

Bush Premiere 'Scars' Video

Bruce Henne | 07-31-2025
(hennemusic) Bush has released a video for "Scars", the latest single from the band's new album, "I Beat Loneliness."

"'Scars' is a raw reckoning with pain and healing, turning wounds into proof of survival," shared the group recently. "From seismic rock choruses to stripped-down confessions, the album dares listeners to feel everything - reminding us that healing starts when the silence ends."

Produced by Gavin Rossdale and Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bad Omen), the 2025 project marks Bush's 10th studio album and blends their grunge-rooted intensity with fresh textures and themes exploring mental health, solitude, and resilience.

"This is the most personal record I've ever made," says Rossdale. "It's there so people don't feel so alone. Life is beautiful but not easy. 'Scars' works perfectly as the opening track because it sets up the whole point of the record. It accepts that we are all crazy and we are in this together- enjoy."

Check out format options and stream the new video for "Scars" here.

