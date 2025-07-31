Bush Premiere 'Scars' Video

(hennemusic) Bush has released a video for "Scars", the latest single from the band's new album, "I Beat Loneliness."
"'Scars' is a raw reckoning with pain and healing, turning wounds into proof of survival," shared the group recently. "From seismic rock choruses to stripped-down confessions, the album dares listeners to feel everything - reminding us that healing starts when the silence ends."
Produced by Gavin Rossdale and Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bad Omen), the 2025 project marks Bush's 10th studio album and blends their grunge-rooted intensity with fresh textures and themes exploring mental health, solitude, and resilience.
"This is the most personal record I've ever made," says Rossdale. "It's there so people don't feel so alone. Life is beautiful but not easy. 'Scars' works perfectly as the opening track because it sets up the whole point of the record. It accepts that we are all crazy and we are in this together- enjoy."
Check out format options and stream the new video for "Scars" here.
John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows
Bush Release New Album 'I Beat Loneliness'
Bush Performs 'The Land Of Milk And Honey' On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026- John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows- Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Carrie Underwood Returns For NBC's Sunday Night Football- Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Video Premiere: Dustin Spears' 'Margarita Down'
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Legendary Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces Special Reissues
Elton John Teams With Spinal Tap For 'Stonehenge'
Singled Out: Dreamwake's Afterglow
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026
We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video
John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows
Watch The Starting Line's 'Circulate' Video