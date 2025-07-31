Singled Out: Dreamwake's Afterglow

New Haven, Connecticut band Dreamwake are gearing up to release their new album "The Lost Years" on August 8th. To celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "Afterglow". Here is the story:

"Afterglow" explores the quiet ache of growing older and the disorienting feeling of joy slipping through your fingers. Lyrically, the song dives into the emotional space where the colors of life begin to fade. When the places, people, or moments that once brought light no longer carry the same spark. It's about searching for that joy in the same familiar places, only to find echoes instead of answers. There's a deep sense of yearning in the lyrics, but also a hard-earned acceptance: life only moves in one direction, and the only way to keep living fully is to move forward with it.

The music video brings this theme to life through a character we've called "Luci," a subtle nod to our earlier track, "Lucid." Luci returns to a childhood home, now drenched in memory and nostalgia. Every corner of the house feels alive with the past: soft lighting, sun-faded furniture, and tiny details like scattered knick knacks that seem to whisper old stories. As she moves through the space, Luci doesn't try to reclaim the past, she simply lets herself exist in it for a moment, embracing the warmth without needing it to be anything more than a memory.

We wanted the video to feel like a place you've never been, but somehow know by heart. It's that strange, beautiful mix of comfort and melancholy - like an "afterglow" itself. By using rich, golden lighting and careful set design, we tried to capture that emotional warmth, the kind that lingers even when the moment is gone. It's a visual companion to the song's message: that there's beauty in remembering, and power in choosing to keep going anyway.

