Creed's Scott Stapp Surprises Fans With 'Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film'

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has surprised released Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film, a 9 minute, 13 second movie where he costars with Anthony Stapp, which was directed by Tyler Dunning Evans.
The film features Stapp's song "Deadman's Trigger," the latest single from his hit solo album "Higher Power" and was filmed over two days at Whitehorse Ranch in Landers, CA.
Evans had this to say about the project, "Adapting Scott's storyline for the screen was easy because he is a narrative songwriter - the arc is already there. As a collaborator, he's clear on his vision and values other creators' expertise.
"With Anthony on-set and Milan working behind the scenes, Scott was hands-on in establishing safety measures and his love for his kids translated to a vulnerable but fierce performance in the final cut."
Here is the synopsis for the short film: "It's a classic Hollywood show-down as a man of faith, haunted by unspeakable nightmares and villains, is forced to take matters into his own hands when what he loves is threatened. In a hail of Hellfire he protects, and is saved in return, by an unlikely hero."
