Deep Purple Share 'Things I Never Said' Remix

Bruce Henne | 08-01-2025
Deep Purple Share 'Things I Never Said' Remix

(hennemusic) Rock legends Deep Purple have shared a remix of "Things I Never Said" from the forthcoming 20th anniversary edition of their 2005 album, "Rapture Of The Deep."

The song was originally included on the Japanese release of the project, as well as appearing on a Special Tour Edition bonus disc of the record. Due August 29, the "Rapture Of The Deep - 20th Anniversary Remix" includes a brand new mix of the full album, revised artwork, and a bonus disc filled with rare studio rehearsals and instrumental jams.

Produced by Michael Bradford, the band's 18th studio record was created during a difficult period in the group's history. "We were going through a bit of a hard time when we started the songwriting and production of Rapture of the Deep," says bassist Roger Glover, "and, strangely enough, we didn't have a record company at that point. Let's face it, we were a bit lost."

Now, newly mixed with the supervision of Glover, analogue-mastered at renowned Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, and presented with bold new artwork, "Rapture of the Deep" finally shines with clarity and color.

"It's a new album now to me," adds Glover. "Fans will hear it blooming for the first time."

Get more details and stream "Things I Never Said" here.

