Finger Eleven Team With Richard Patrick For 'Blue Sky Mystery' To Announce New Album

Multi-platinum Juno Award-winning Canadian rockers Finger Eleven have shared their new single and video "Blue Sky Mystery" featuring Filter's Richard Patrick to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their first new studio album in a decade this fall.

The new record, which will be entitled "The Last Night On Earth", is set to hit stores on November 7th and will mark the acclaimed band's first released via Better Noise Music.

SRO sent over these detail: Vocalist Scott Anderson notes that the chorus to the new single had a heavy Black Sabbath vibe, and the band maintained that throughout the song's evolution even as the verses underwent a larger transformation.

Changes even came in at the eleventh hour of mixing, but they got the song they wanted. He wrote lyrics for "Blue Sky Mystery" about burrowing into the rabbit hole of a deep obsession. "The more it's in front of you, the less you understand it, the more you're obsessed with it," he says. "You can't get your mind around it, or away from it."

"'Blue Sky Mystery' was originally called '10 Ton Saber,'" as guitarist James Black recalls. "I just pictured some guy in Star Wars with an enormous, bazooka-sized lightsaber."

"Working with Scott, James, Rick, Sean and Steve could not have gone smoother. They are good guys and total pros," says Filter singer Richard Patrick. "Coincidentally, Filter is also celebrating its 30th Anniversary and we've never had the opportunity to work with Finger Eleven before, save for an appearance at a festival together somewhere. Recording 'Blue Sky Mystery' was a lot of fun."

Last year, fans got the first taste of Last Night On Earth via the high-octane "Adrenaline" (which reached the Top 20 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart) and a video that's reached over 176k views on YouTube. The song also reached #2 on the Active Rock chart in Canada, where the song held strong in the Top 5 for over 4 months and is still inside the Top 20 one year after release. "As we were making Last Night On Earth, there was this feeling that we were making a big rock record," guitarist Rick Jackett recalls. "We had done that early in our career, and then we veered away from it. But it was time to go back and embrace that bigness of the sound. Even the soft songs sound big."

Finger Eleven have always amalgamated their musical influences from the 1960s forward into their rock mix. They acknowledge that Phil Collins and Genesis were a big melodic influence on Last Night On Earth. And the new tunes explore time-honored Finger Eleven concepts with fresh twists. While "Adrenaline" is a rousing, intense anthem about pushing forward against adversity, "Blue Sky Mystery" is another hard-hitting rocker about being beguiled by something just out of reach. Further into the album, "The Mountain" rides musical peaks and valleys in its quest to chase the song, about the creative process expressed in a fantasy setting. Then there is the acoustic number "Last Night On Earth," which tackles relationship turmoil. It's the most personal new track for frontman Scott Anderson.

