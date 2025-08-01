.

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Get Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons believes that Ozzy Osbourne never received the credit that he deserved as a vocalist, he revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan when reacting to the tragic death the legendary Black Sabbath frontman on July 22nd at the age of 76.

Gene told Piers, "He was a giant. What a terrible, terrible loss. He's never gotten the credit [he deserves]. Ozzy never tried to change his voice. When I sing in KISS or when [Metallica frontman James] Hetfield or anybody gets up there, we put on the gruff tone, we put on the meat grinder in our voice to try to do that. Ozzy was always Ozzy; he sang melody.

Simmons then reflected, "It's funny. Ozzy and I ran into each other at an event, and we were sitting with each other and talking. And he said this in public, but he said it to my face. I said, 'So what do you think? What kind of music you like?' 'Oh, I love The Beatles.' 'Oh, yeah. Me too. Me too.' 'Who else?' 'I love ABBA.' ABBA? The rest of us are all trying to pick the right things to say to bolster our public image. Ozzy didn't give a squat. He was Ozzy, and caution be damned. Take it or leave it.

"Maybe the Greeks were right after all. To thine own self be true. Ozzy was always Ozzy, and he was not a made-up thing. We created our stage personas, with the makeup and sticking my tongue out and all that stuff. Ozzy just walked out on stage and just let it all hang out. I know right now there are millions of fans, I'm getting choked up myself, there are millions of fans who are just devastated and crying. What a giant." Watch below:

