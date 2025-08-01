Punk Supergroup Ultrabomb Launching U.S. Tour

Punk supergroup Ultrabomb, which features former members of Husker Du, Soul Asylum, Social Distortion and more, are launching a new leg of their U.S. tour tonight in support of their latest album "Dying To Smile".

The tour kicks off at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI, before rolling through Midwest and East Coast cities, wrapping up August 9 at Melody Inn Punk Rock Night in Indianapolis.

Joining Ultrabomb on all dates except Indianapolis is Reno's own Boss' Daughter, bringing their signature brand of punk chaos to the stage. See all of the dates for the trek below:

8/1 - X-Ray Arcade - Cudahy, WI

8/2 - Liar's Club - Chicago, IL

8/3 - Small's - Hamtramck, MI

8/4 - Sportsman Tavern - Buffalo, NY

8/5 - Beachland Ballroom and Tavern - Cleveland, OH

8/6 - Bug Jar - Rochester, NY

8/7 - Savage Mountain Punk Festival @ Mezzos - Cumberland, MD

8/8 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

8/9 - Melody Inn Punk Rock Night - Indianapolis, IN (no Boss' Daughter)

Ultrabomb's pedigree is unmatched:

Greg Norton (Bass) - Founding member of the legendary Husker Du, a band whose groundbreaking sound laid the foundation for countless punk and alternative acts including The Pixies, Green Day, and Foo Fighters.

Derek O'Brien (Drums) - A driving force in punk history with Social Distortion, Agent Orange, Adolescents, and D.I.

Ryan Smith (Guitar) - A veteran musician, songwriter, and producer best known for his work with Soul Asylum, adding a new dynamic edge to Ultrabomb's sound.

