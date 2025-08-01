.

Punk Supergroup Ultrabomb Launching U.S. Tour

08-01-2025
Punk Supergroup Ultrabomb Launching U.S. Tour

Punk supergroup Ultrabomb, which features former members of Husker Du, Soul Asylum, Social Distortion and more, are launching a new leg of their U.S. tour tonight in support of their latest album "Dying To Smile".

The tour kicks off at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI, before rolling through Midwest and East Coast cities, wrapping up August 9 at Melody Inn Punk Rock Night in Indianapolis.

Joining Ultrabomb on all dates except Indianapolis is Reno's own Boss' Daughter, bringing their signature brand of punk chaos to the stage. See all of the dates for the trek below:

8/1 - X-Ray Arcade - Cudahy, WI
8/2 - Liar's Club - Chicago, IL
8/3 - Small's - Hamtramck, MI
8/4 - Sportsman Tavern - Buffalo, NY
8/5 - Beachland Ballroom and Tavern - Cleveland, OH
8/6 - Bug Jar - Rochester, NY
8/7 - Savage Mountain Punk Festival @ Mezzos - Cumberland, MD
8/8 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH
8/9 - Melody Inn Punk Rock Night - Indianapolis, IN (no Boss' Daughter)
Ultrabomb's pedigree is unmatched:

Greg Norton (Bass) - Founding member of the legendary Husker Du, a band whose groundbreaking sound laid the foundation for countless punk and alternative acts including The Pixies, Green Day, and Foo Fighters.

Derek O'Brien (Drums) - A driving force in punk history with Social Distortion, Agent Orange, Adolescents, and D.I.

Ryan Smith (Guitar) - A veteran musician, songwriter, and producer best known for his work with Soul Asylum, adding a new dynamic edge to Ultrabomb's sound.

Related Stories
Punk Supergroup Ultrabomb Launching U.S. Tour

News > Ultrabomb

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Get Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons- Creed's Scott Stapp Surprises Fans With 'Deadman’s Trigger: A Short Film'- more

Elton John Teams With Spinal Tap For 'Stonehenge'- Why The Original Alice Cooper Group Broke Up- more

Day In Country

Watch Tim McGraw's 'King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo)' Video- Russell Dickerson Shares New Song 'Worth Your Wild'- Morgan Wade- more

-
Day In Pop

Chance the Rapper To Deliver 'Star Line'- Lil Wayne Launches Tha Carter VI Tour- Sam Smith Extends Intimate To Be Free: New York City Residency- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Video Premiere: Dustin Spears' 'Margarita Down'

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Not Got Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons

The Devil Wears Prada Loses A Member

Creed's Scott Stapp Surprises Fans With 'Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film'

Finger Eleven Team With Richard Patrick For 'Blue Sky Mystery' To Announce New Album

Parcels Share New Song 'Summerinlove' Ahead Of U.S. Arena Tour

Punk Supergroup Ultrabomb Launching U.S. Tour

Deep Purple Share 'Things I Never Said' Remix

Singled Out: Moths' Wrath