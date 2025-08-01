Singled Out: Moths' Wrath

San Juan, Puerto Rico progressive metal outfit Moths just released their new studio album "Septem", and to celebrate we asked to tell us about the song "Wrath". Here is the story:

The initial concept of creating a concept album about the Seven Deadly Sins came up to me about 10 years ago when I read a National Geographic article about the demons that the Catholic church assigns to each deadly sin. It became a super interesting topic for me as it could expand to a very wide and cool audiovisual experience. Back then I was playing in a Death/Thrash Metal band that was not interested in working in this concept, so when I formed MOTHS and spoke to the rest of the band about this idea, they were totally on board for it.

We wrote all the songs from our upcoming album 'Septem' with the mentality that it was going to be a non-stop, concept album where each song would ease in transition with each other and potentially every song would capture the overall mood of each sin. So, for 'Wrath' we wanted to write the most extreme song we've ever written, trying to portray our anger in a very direct way and that's where the idea of having a "Black Metal" ending to the song came up.

Interestingly enough, this song was not completed when we went to Romaphonic Studios in Buenos Aires, Argentina to record it, we finished composing it at the studio and it was mostly something like "let's do this part 8 times and we're done!" and that was it! The lyrics were worked amongst Jonathan (guitars) and Mariel (vocals) and they really portray an interesting angle on how we could potentially visualize wrath and anger as human beings, with the purpose of just get rid of everything and start anew. I think it's a really cool sum of our influences from Prog, Doom, to Black and Symphonic Metal.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

