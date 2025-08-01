The Devil Wears Prada Loses A Member

Mason Nagy took to social media to break the sad news to fans that he has official parted ways with The Devil Wears Prada after playing with the group since 2018.

Nagy had this to say, "Hello to all. I wanted to make a personal announcement that I have decided to leave The Devil Wears Prada. I am so grateful for all the friends I have made along the way and for the unforgettable experiences I have had the opportunity to be a part of over these last 7 years.

"I can't give enough thanks to all the fans, my peers, my fellow band mates, all the crew I was fortunate enough to work with and whom it all wouldn't be possible without and to all my friends and family for the endless support. Thank you so much for reading."

