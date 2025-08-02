Hear Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' From Las Vegas Residency

What happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas. Sammy Hagar proves that point by sharing a brand new live single of his performance of "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight", from his recently completed residency.
The recording was captured during Sammy's "The Best Of All Worlds Tour Stays In Vegas The Residency" that took place this past spring at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV.
The former Van Halen frontman had this to say about the newly released live track from the string of shows, "Make sure you crank this up LOUD - it sounds sooooo good!"
Hagar was joining in the Best Of All Worlds Band by his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff, and Rai Thistlethwayte. Stream the song below:
