Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury

Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks has announced that she is rescheduling her tour dates for this month and next after she fractured her shoulder and needs to take the time off to recover.

Her team shared, "Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected.

"More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

"The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October I* in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."

See the revised tour dates below:

Unaffected Tour Dates

October 1 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

October 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

October 7 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

October 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

October 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

October 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 25 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

Rescheduled Tour Dates

October 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 12 - Saint Paul, MIN - Xcel Energy Center

November 15 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

November 24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

November 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

December 3 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

December 7 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

December 10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

