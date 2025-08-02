.

Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury

Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks has announced that she is rescheduling her tour dates for this month and next after she fractured her shoulder and needs to take the time off to recover.

Her team shared, "Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected.

"More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

"The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October I* in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."

See the revised tour dates below:

Unaffected Tour Dates
October 1 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
October 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
October 7 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
October 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
October 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
October 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 25 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

Rescheduled Tour Dates
October 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
November 12 - Saint Paul, MIN - Xcel Energy Center
November 15 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
November 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
November 24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
November 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
December 3 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
December 7 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
December 10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

