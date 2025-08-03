Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle

Los Angeles rockers Junkyard shared the very sad news that their frontman David Roach has passed away, following a battle with cancer. They shared the following via social media"

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife.

"He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer-but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him."

