Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle

08-03-2025
Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle

Los Angeles rockers Junkyard shared the very sad news that their frontman David Roach has passed away, following a battle with cancer. They shared the following via social media"

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife.

"He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer-but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him."

Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle

Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle

