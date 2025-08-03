.

Lynyrd Skynyrd And Marcus King Rock 'Saturday Night Special'

Bruce Henne | 08-03-2025
Lynyrd Skynyrd And Marcus King Rock 'Saturday Night Special'

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming live video of their 1975 classic, "Saturday Night Special" - featuring Marcus King - from the recently released album and DVD, "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman."

The set captures the Florida rockers in concert at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN in 2022, and delivers the band's final show with last original founding member Gary Rossington before his passing in 2023 at the age of 71.

Featuring guests such as Jelly Roll, Brent Smith (Shinedown), John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Donnie Van Zant (.38 Special), and more, the album showcases the band's unparalleled energy, their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger and stands as both a heartfelt tribute to Rossington and a celebration of Lynyrd Skynyrd's lasting legacy in music history.

"50 years for Lynyrd Skynyrd... WOW!" says Johnny Van Zant. "We are so grateful to the devoted fans for their support throughout the years of transitions and losses. Last year we lost the great Mr. Gary Rossington. We unknowingly were able to have captured his final performance with us. It's bittersweet but what a special place to have had his final performance, the mother ship of music - The Ryman Auditorium!"

Get tour info and stream "Saturday Night Special" with guest Marcus King here

Related Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd And Marcus King Rock 'Saturday Night Special'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Deliver 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Stream 'Simple Man' Performance With Shinedown's Brent Smith

Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Sweet Home Alabama From 50th Anniversary Live Package

News > Lynyrd Skynyrd

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing- Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo- more

Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury- Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest- Hear Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' From Las Vegas Residency- more

Day In Country

Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours- Tommy Prine Share Reflective Single- Rising 13-Year-Old Country Prodigy Josie Sal Streams 'Redneck Weekend'- more

-
Day In Pop

Demi Lovato Shares Video For New Dance-Pop Single 'Fast'- Juvenile Delivers 'Hot Boy Summer' Video- Adam Lambert And Andrew Lloyd Webber- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Latest News

Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing

Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo

Broken Hearts Are Blue Announce Reunion Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd And Marcus King Rock 'Saturday Night Special'

Elvis Presley's 'Sunset Boulevard' Rarities Released In New 89-Track Box Set

Goo Goo Dolls Preview 'Summer Anthem' EP With 'Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)'

Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury

Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest