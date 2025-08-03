Lynyrd Skynyrd And Marcus King Rock 'Saturday Night Special'

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming live video of their 1975 classic, "Saturday Night Special" - featuring Marcus King - from the recently released album and DVD, "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman."
The set captures the Florida rockers in concert at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN in 2022, and delivers the band's final show with last original founding member Gary Rossington before his passing in 2023 at the age of 71.
Featuring guests such as Jelly Roll, Brent Smith (Shinedown), John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Donnie Van Zant (.38 Special), and more, the album showcases the band's unparalleled energy, their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger and stands as both a heartfelt tribute to Rossington and a celebration of Lynyrd Skynyrd's lasting legacy in music history.
"50 years for Lynyrd Skynyrd... WOW!" says Johnny Van Zant. "We are so grateful to the devoted fans for their support throughout the years of transitions and losses. Last year we lost the great Mr. Gary Rossington. We unknowingly were able to have captured his final performance with us. It's bittersweet but what a special place to have had his final performance, the mother ship of music - The Ryman Auditorium!"
Get tour info and stream "Saturday Night Special" with guest Marcus King here
