Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Shares Statement

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly took to social to share a message of thanks to fans for their outpouring of support since the tragic death of her legendary father last month.
Kelly wrote the following, "l've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.
"The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.
"Grief is a strange thing--it sneaks up on you in waves -I will not be ok for a while- but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.
"Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. - Kelly"
