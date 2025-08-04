Singled Out: TAZ's Say Something

TAZ aka 22-year-old guitar hero, singer, songwriter Brandon Niederauer, just released his debut original single "Say Something," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I've always been infatuated with pop music. Growing up, I idolized pop icons across generations - whether it was Jimi Hendrix, Guns N' Roses, Prince, Michael Jackson, or Justin Bieber. In 2019, after playing live for so many years, I yearned to create records with powerful production and anthemic lyrics - what you would expect to hear in a stadium.

This song came out of one of my very first studio sessions in LA at Theron "NEFF-U" Feemster's studio. I was ecstatic to be there - every instrument at my disposal, complemented by a world's worth of musical knowledge at my fingertips through NEFF-U's wisdom. We jammed for hours until two ideas stood out, and from that session, "Say Something" (along with another unreleased track) was born.

As time passed, the idea sat in the vault - unfinished - until we stumbled upon it again years later. I wasn't the biggest fan of the original verses, but the hook, "something's better than nothing," was undeniable. Everyone in the room urged NEFF-U and I to revisit the record, so we did; I rewrote the verses, we reworked the production, and today, I'm proud to share my first single ever: a record which feels truly authentic to my artistry.

