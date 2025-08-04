Singled Out: TAZ's Say Something

TAZ aka 22-year-old guitar hero, singer, songwriter Brandon Niederauer, just released his debut original single "Say Something," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
I've always been infatuated with pop music. Growing up, I idolized pop icons across generations - whether it was Jimi Hendrix, Guns N' Roses, Prince, Michael Jackson, or Justin Bieber. In 2019, after playing live for so many years, I yearned to create records with powerful production and anthemic lyrics - what you would expect to hear in a stadium.
This song came out of one of my very first studio sessions in LA at Theron "NEFF-U" Feemster's studio. I was ecstatic to be there - every instrument at my disposal, complemented by a world's worth of musical knowledge at my fingertips through NEFF-U's wisdom. We jammed for hours until two ideas stood out, and from that session, "Say Something" (along with another unreleased track) was born.
As time passed, the idea sat in the vault - unfinished - until we stumbled upon it again years later. I wasn't the biggest fan of the original verses, but the hook, "something's better than nothing," was undeniable. Everyone in the room urged NEFF-U and I to revisit the record, so we did; I rewrote the verses, we reworked the production, and today, I'm proud to share my first single ever: a record which feels truly authentic to my artistry.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing- Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo- Junkyard David Roach RIP- more
Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury- Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest- Hear Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' From Las Vegas Residency- more
Coyle Girelli and KT Tunstall Team For 'Lost To The River' Duet- Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours- Tommy Prine Share Reflective Single- more
Ghostface Killah Announces 'Supreme Clientele' Sequel With 'Rap Kingpin'- Rose Gray Reimagines 'Everything Changes (But I Won't)' With Shygirl and Casey MQ- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Tedeschi Trucks Band 'Feelin' Alright' With Dave Mason And Anders Osborne
Unreleased Doves Rarities Highlight 'So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves'
Thornhill Hitting The Road With Sleep Token For U.S. Arena Tour
Bryan Beller Reimagines Pre-The Aristocrats Album 'Thanks In Advance'
Singled Out: TAZ's Say Something
Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle
Toto Cofounder Steve Porcaro Returns With 'Change'
StarAce Release 'Right In The Middle' Video