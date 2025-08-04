Watch Scorpions Rock 'Blackout' In Front Of Stadium Crowd

Scorpions have shared their brand new video "Blackout (Come Home Live), from their forthcoming live album that was captured during their epic concert at Hanover Stadium. Atom Splitter sent over these details:

Let's start with a bit of a history lesson. Or an urban legend. There was a wild night of partying with members of Def Leppard and Judas Priest - the details of which the Scorpions couldn't remember the next day, even with the best will in the world.

It was... a total blackout. This merciless moment, which no one who was actually there can remember, laid the musical foundation for one of the Scorpions' most triumphant successes - the song "Blackout."

Fast forward several fruitful decades and that very song is lead single from band's forthcoming Coming Home Live album, which will undoubtedly achieve instantly iconic status.

The live version conveys the power, the virtuosity, and the epic moments of July 5, 2025, when the band performed (and recorded) a magical concert on the stage of the Hanover Stadium to a crowd of 45,000 enthusiastic and adoring fans.

While the Scorpions have performed countless times in huge stadiums around the world, July 5 marked the first time the legendary rockers performed a stadium concert in Germany and in the hometown of Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, and Matthias Jabs. The occasion? The 60th anniversary of the band.

During this concert, the band bridged the gap between yesterday and tomorrow.

Scorpions celebrate the biggest home game of their career - a thrilling anniversary concert" stated NDR. Hannoversche Allgemeine newspaper noted, "The Scorpions' stadium concert will be a triumph."

Facts are facts and it was a triumph indeed.

Coming Home Live effectively documents six decades of one of the most important international rock bands of their day.

