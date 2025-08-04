Watch Scorpions Rock 'Blackout' In Front Of Stadium Crowd

Scorpions have shared their brand new video "Blackout (Come Home Live), from their forthcoming live album that was captured during their epic concert at Hanover Stadium. Atom Splitter sent over these details:
Let's start with a bit of a history lesson. Or an urban legend. There was a wild night of partying with members of Def Leppard and Judas Priest - the details of which the Scorpions couldn't remember the next day, even with the best will in the world.
It was... a total blackout. This merciless moment, which no one who was actually there can remember, laid the musical foundation for one of the Scorpions' most triumphant successes - the song "Blackout."
Fast forward several fruitful decades and that very song is lead single from band's forthcoming Coming Home Live album, which will undoubtedly achieve instantly iconic status.
The live version conveys the power, the virtuosity, and the epic moments of July 5, 2025, when the band performed (and recorded) a magical concert on the stage of the Hanover Stadium to a crowd of 45,000 enthusiastic and adoring fans.
While the Scorpions have performed countless times in huge stadiums around the world, July 5 marked the first time the legendary rockers performed a stadium concert in Germany and in the hometown of Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, and Matthias Jabs. The occasion? The 60th anniversary of the band.
During this concert, the band bridged the gap between yesterday and tomorrow.
Scorpions celebrate the biggest home game of their career - a thrilling anniversary concert" stated NDR. Hannoversche Allgemeine newspaper noted, "The Scorpions' stadium concert will be a triumph."
Facts are facts and it was a triumph indeed.
Coming Home Live effectively documents six decades of one of the most important international rock bands of their day.
Scorpions Recording Home Town Show For 60th Anniversary Live Album
Scorpions Celebrating 60th Anniversary With 'From The First Sting'
Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar
Scorpions Cancel Third Concert This week Hours Before Show Time
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour- Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced- Scorpions- Doves- more
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing- Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo- Junkyard David Roach RIP- more
Tyler Hubbard Takes 'Park' To No. 1- Coyle Girelli and KT Tunstall Team For 'Lost To The River' Duet- Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours- more
Young Jonn Premieres Video For 'Che Che' Feat. Asake- Kevin Ross Delivers 'Luxury Lust'- Ghostface Killah Announces 'Supreme Clientele' Sequel With 'Rap Kingpin'- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Shares Statement
Saliva Launching Late Summer And Fall Tour
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Beacon Theatre Benefit Shows
dying in designer Delivers 'Endgame' Video
NewDad Preview New Album With 'Pretty' Video
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For U.S. Tour
Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced
Watch Scorpions Rock 'Blackout' In Front Of Stadium Crowd