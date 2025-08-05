Ill Nino Cancel European Summer Festival Tour

Ill Nino have announced that they have been forced to cancel their European Summer Festival tour, which would have featured their brand new vocalist Tommy Roulette.

The band shared, "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Unfortunately, we have exhausted all options, but have to cancel our August 2025 European Summer Festival tour, due to a personal family health matter, that is beyond our control.

"Family First Always Thank you for your understanding and support. We look forward to seeing you all again soon in 2026, when we come back for a full headline tour, and various Summer Festivals Summer 2026."

