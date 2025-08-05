Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero Exhibition Extended

Ozzy Osbourne's social media shared the following: We are pleased to share that due to public demand, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery's Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition has been extended!

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero was officially opened by Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday 25 June to coincide with the band's historic homecoming concert at Villa Park on Saturday 5 July.

The free exhibition, developed in partnership with Central BID Birmingham, showcases Ozzy's most prestigious international honours including Grammy Awards, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame accolades, MTV awards, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Birmingham Walk of Stars honours and a selection of his platinum and gold discs, alongside photography and video that chart his journey from "a working-class kid from Aston" to the world's most recognisable global rock legend.

The exhibition was due to close on Sunday 28 September 2025, but it will now be on display until Sunday 18 January to allow for more fans to see the exhibition. Find more details here

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Shares Statement

Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing

Ozzy Osbourne Not Got Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons

Ozzy Osbourne Celebrated With 'Blizzard Of Ozz' In The Studio Replay

News > Ozzy Osbourne