Singled Out: Yeasayer's Anand Wilder's 'Molly's Song'

Yeasayer co-founder Anand Wilder just released a new single "Molly's Song" and music video from his forthcoming album "Psychic Lessons" and to celebrate he and video director Derek Howard tell us about the song and visual. Here is the story:
Anand on the song: "My favorite song on the album...This is probably the most direct and honest love song on the album, no personas standing in, just self-analysis inspired by a protracted lover's quarrel, where you can see certain patterns of behavior are looping, and even though you know that a little tenderness would alleviate the anger, it's the last thing you feel like doing in the heat of the battle. I think of myself as pretty easy going, but when I cross a certain threshold my instinct is to escalate, get defensive and dig in my heels.
So then the chorus is the flip side, when you're completely in sync and reconnecting, the depression and anger has miraculously dissipated, you're out of the impossible loop and you are filled with love and have clarity to reflect on all your stubborn tendencies as foolish and counterproductive. But how do you get out of the irregular loop to reach this love and clarity?"
Howard about the video: "The concept for 'Molly's Song' came from a shared love of liquid light visuals that were really common low-fi concert visuals in the 1960s and '70s. People would use overhead projectors and Petri dishes with different-colored solutions to cast these psychedelic visuals directly onto the bands, bathing them in a kaleidoscope of morphing colors. 'Molly's Song' contains themes of drugs so we felt it would be an appropriate homage to those retro stoner visuals that are so strongly associated with altered states and rock and roll."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
