The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'

The Jesus Lizard have announced that they have been forced to cancel their planned tour dates in October and November under medical advice after a member suffered a "serious health incident".

The band shared, "The Jesus Lizard regret to announce the cancellation of their scheduled Oct 2025 dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, as well as their Nov dates in the US. Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure.

"The band would like to convey their apologies to disappointed fans and emphasize that the affected member's prognosis is excellent. Your understanding and support are very much appreciated as always.

"As we cannot currently project replacement dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase"

