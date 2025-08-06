Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack took to social media this morning (August 6th) and shared a tribute to his legendary father, who is was revealed yesterday died from cardiac arrest last month.

Jack shared a video montage (see here) along with this message, "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I'm gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.

He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him "Dad". My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty

and well-preserved body...

but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out,

and loudly proclaiming,

'Wow! What a ride!'

"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.

"I love you dad."

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero Exhibition Extended

Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Shares Statement

Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing

Ninety Two Degrees Pay Tribute To Ozzy with New 'Masters Only Know'

News > Ozzy