Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack took to social media this morning (August 6th) and shared a tribute to his legendary father, who is was revealed yesterday died from cardiac arrest last month.
Jack shared a video montage (see here) along with this message, "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I'm gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.
He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him "Dad". My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.
Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty
and well-preserved body...
but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out,
and loudly proclaiming,
'Wow! What a ride!'
"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.
"I love you dad."
Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero Exhibition Extended
Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Shares Statement
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing
Ninety Two Degrees Pay Tribute To Ozzy with New 'Masters Only Know'
Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy- Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event- more
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more
Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'- Don Cusic Remembers Jeannie Seely And A Special Song She Recorded- more
Raekwon Shares AI Generated '600 School' Video- Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'- Black Eyed Peas 'Bridging The Gap' (25th Anniversary Edition) Vinyl- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy
Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event
Creeper Reveal 'Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)' Video
Singled Out: Zach Riley's Your Touch
MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week
KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year
Dying Wish Plot The Flesh Stays Together 2025
Levels Unleash 'Covert One' Video