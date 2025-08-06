Singled Out: Zach Riley's Your Touch

Winnipeg singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zach Riley just released his new single, "Your Touch," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The inspiration for my latest single came a few years ago. An artist I've loved for years released an album and there was a song on it that stuck out to me. The lyrics were beautiful, the beat was catchy, the melody got stuck in my head instantly. It was a bigger artist so naturally all the songs on the album got a lot of streams, but this song that I was so drawn to was almost the least streamed song on the album. It blew my mind that more people didn't resonate with it the way I did. Despite having millions of streams, it kinda felt like I had the song all to myself. The song itself was very upbeat and poppy but in terms of lyrics, I thought it was one of the most beautiful love songs I've ever heard. I've always been a lyric snob and these ones just really hit home for me. Ever since I heard that song, I wanted to write something that conveyed that same emotion lyrically.

My single Your Touch, while upbeat and fun, is a very emotional song. I've rewritten it at least 5 times over because I couldn't think of lyrics I liked. Like I said I'm a lyric snob. That's not me saying that my lyrics are anything special, but they are by far the thing I spend the most time on and the thing I'm most critical about when it comes to my own music. While some people may still not enjoy them, I do take the time to really think about the specific words that can best describe the story I'm trying to tell.

Your Touch is about that one person in your life that can make your worst days just a little more bearable. They can take the weight of the world off of your shoulders just by seeing them at the end of a long day. Everything might not be okay, but for a moment, with that right person, it feels like you might just be able to make it through whatever terrible thing the world wants to throw at you.

As much as that song I heard years ago inspired me to write this song, my wife deserves just as much credit. She is that person for me and I like to think I'm that person for her lol. She knows how to calm me down when I get emotional, she can help me open up when I don't know how to express myself, she makes me feel whole just by holding her in my arms. As much as I'm saying all of this to get some brownie points with her, it's all true. She keeps me sane and I hope that my song makes whoever is listening to it think about someone in their life that does the same thing for them.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

