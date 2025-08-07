Metallica's Lars Ulrich addressed the rumors that the band was in talks to do a residency at Sphere Las Vegas. While he loved the idea and the band's team are exploring the idea, he says that they do not yet have solid plans to play the celebrated venue.
Lars made the comments during appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (August 6th) where he was on hand to announce the launch of the Maximum Metallica channel on SiriusXM Radio.
Ulrich was asked about the Sphere Las Vegas rumor and he responded, "I'm not going to confirm anything, because there's nothing to confirm. But I'm not going to deny it, because we're all such fans of this venue. All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It's something that we're considering, nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It's something that we're looking at some point when the 2026 tour is done.
"I was there seeing U2 the first night, when they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it. I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances.
"I'm not going to bullsh*t you, I would f***ing love to do it, let there be no question about it. It's not signed, sealed and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would f***ing love to do it."
Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event
Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?
Metallica Stream 'Moth Into Flame' From Second Denver Show
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy- Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event- David Gilmour- more
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival- Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together' Raises Over $774k For Flood Relief- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- Yves Teams With PinkPantheress For New Track 'Soap'- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
joan Preview New Album With 'Lucid Dreaming'
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor
Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th
Hear Winona Fighter Unplug For Violent Femme's 'Blister In The Sun' Cover
Of Monsters and Men Return With 'Ordinary Creature' Video
Peter Gabriel Taking Fans Back To 1982 With 'Live At Womad'
Saving Abel 'Keep Swinging' With New Video
Trivium Announce 'Struck Dead' EP With 'Bury Me With My Screams' Video