Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor

Metallica's Lars Ulrich addressed the rumors that the band was in talks to do a residency at Sphere Las Vegas. While he loved the idea and the band's team are exploring the idea, he says that they do not yet have solid plans to play the celebrated venue.

Lars made the comments during appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (August 6th) where he was on hand to announce the launch of the Maximum Metallica channel on SiriusXM Radio.

Ulrich was asked about the Sphere Las Vegas rumor and he responded, "I'm not going to confirm anything, because there's nothing to confirm. But I'm not going to deny it, because we're all such fans of this venue. All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It's something that we're considering, nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It's something that we're looking at some point when the 2026 tour is done.

"I was there seeing U2 the first night, when they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it. I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances.

"I'm not going to bullsh*t you, I would f***ing love to do it, let there be no question about it. It's not signed, sealed and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would f***ing love to do it."

