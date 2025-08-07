Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th

The BBC have announced that they will premiere a new documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years, entitled "Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home", on Monday, August 18th at 9pm on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
According to the synopsis, the film is an hour-long "moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy's life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.
"Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health."
Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said of the project, "We are honored to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.
"It features family moments, humor, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."
Find more details at BBC
