Peter Gabriel Taking Fans Back To 1982 With 'Live At Womad'

Peter Gabriel has opened the time capsule for his brand new digital release "Live At Womad 1982", which is set to be released tomorrow, Friday August 8th, 2025. Full Coverage Communications sent over these details:

It was a simple idea; to create a festival out of all the brilliant music and art made all over the world, stuff made outside of the mainstream - music that wasn't getting on the radio and was even harder to find in record stores...

... the very first WOMAD Festival took place at the 240-acre Bath and West Showground, Somerset over the weekend of July 16-18, 1982. With the dream 'not to sprinkle world music around a rock festival, but to prove that these great artists could be headliners in their own right', the three days and five stages played host to 60 bands from over 20 countries; a line-up that included The Drummers of Burundi, Pigbag, Salsa de Hoy, Simple Minds, Musicians of the Nile, Echo and the Bunnymen, Prince Nico Mbarga, Rip, Rig and Panic, The Beat and many more...

"I remember this gig well," says Peter Gabriel. "We played a mix of old and brand-new material. I would normally be very nervous about playing some of this stuff for the first time, however my mind was very preoccupied with the running of our very first WOMAD festival and the potential financial disaster that it was heading towards.

Because WOMAD was unique in its focus on music and art from around the world, and mixing it with up with rock and jazz, no-one knew how many people might turn up and we had seriously overestimated our appeal. But those that had decided to check out WOMAD and its weird and wonderful lineup were open-minded, bold and curious - a great audience.

It was a landmark and edgy gig for me both personally and musically and brings back lots of memories."

Across the three days 'an evening concert series' took place in the Showering Pavilion on the festival site. On the Friday night that concert featured Tian Jin (a song and dance troupe from China), Simple Minds and, with a 'special festival set of non-album material', Peter Gabriel.

Live at WOMAD 1982 is a recording of that Friday night concert. The non-album material in question are seven of the eight songs that would make up the album Peter Gabriel 4. An album that wouldn't be released for a further two months.

On-stage, Peter is joined by David Rhodes (guitar), John Giblin (bass), Larry Fast (synthesisers). Jerry Marotta (drums), Peter Hammill (guitar, vocals) and "the wonderful Bristol-based drum and dance group," Ekome (drums, percussion).

"We wanted to show that wherever you were born, whatever colour or language, whatever religious or sexual persuasion, powerful passionate and joyful work would have a warm welcome in WOMAD.

At the beginning, most music industry professionals told us that we had no chance of making this dream work, we had all the wonderful naïve misguided optimism of the young, and were convinced that we would prove all the cynics wrong. However, at the end of the first festival, it was clear we had an artistic success, but not a financial one... but that's for another story."

Peter Gabriel's Live a WOMAD 1982 takes us back to not only the birth of a festival - one that has now hosted more than 160 editions in 27 countries - but also to the premiere of an album with songs, like The Rhythm of the Heat, San Jacinto and Shock the Monkey, that have become central to the Gabriel canon. More than just a live album, Live at WOMAD 1982 is a pivotal moment, available now for the very first time.

Peter Gabriel

Live at WOMAD 1982

PG23

San Jacinto

The Family and the Fishing Net

I Have the Touch

Lay Your Hands on Me

Shock the Monkey

I Go Swimming

The Rhythm of the Heat

Kiss of Life

Biko

