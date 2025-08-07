Singled Out: saturdays at your place's what am I supposed to do?

Kalamazoo, MI trio saturdays at your place just released their new single "what am I supposed to do?", and to celebrate we asked Gabe Wood to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Most of this song came together while I was sitting alone in our van, outside of the House of Blues in San Diego. I was sweating through my clothes in the still heat but I didn't care much at this point. We'd been dealing with some tension in the band, and when you're on tour, small things can easily spiral into big things. That's exactly what was happening. Everyday on that tour I was crawling in my skin, feeling self conscious and uncomfortable and pushing through.We had already had so many conversations at this point about our issues and it didn't feel like anything was changing or getting better.

This moment in the van was essentially my breaking point. I wanted to be truly alone - and I knew this feeling. Songs come out so easily when I'm in that state so I leaned into it. After 20 minutes of scribbling and re-writing notes beside me with a guitar, I felt like I finally reached the core of what was bothering me.

Songs like these are so important to me; they clear my head in a way that nothing else can. There's not many other times in my day to day that I am able to truly concentrate on one train of thought, and keep it organized. This song acted as a vehicle for my thoughts and feelings - something I'm notoriously bad at sharing honestly otherwise. And in the end, we've come to understand each other better and have grown closer as friends.

