Trivium Announce 'Struck Dead' EP With 'Bury Me With My Screams' Video

Trivium have released a brand new music video for their single "Bury Me With My Screams", which is one of the songs on their just announced 3-track EP "Struck Dead", that arrives on October 31st.

Paolo Gregoletto had this to say, "In 2023, we decided it was finally time to take the next step with The Hangar space we purchased - it was time to turn it into a full studio.

"We brought in designer Roger D'Arcy, thanks to an introduction from Mark Lewis, and set out on a year-long build. While construction was underway, we were deep in rehearsals for The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour, celebrating Ascendancy's 20th anniversary.

"What started as an idea to release one single during the tour quickly grew into two, then three, as we kept writing while we were waiting for the build-out to be completed.

"During that time, the energy of revisiting Ascendancy started bleeding into these new songs. Matt poured a lot of his personal struggles from the past year into the music, and we used the writing process as a cathartic release.

"Those sessions evolved into a three-song EP that we're incredibly proud of, and we can't wait to debut 'Bury Me With My Screams' live at Bloodstock Open Air Festival."

Struck Dead Ep Track Listing:

"Bury Me With My Screams"

"Struck Dead (Pain Is Easier To Remember)"

"Six Walls Surround Me"

