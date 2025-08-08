.

Halestorm Share 'Like A Woman Can' Video As 'Everest' Album Arrives

08-08-2025
Halestorm Share 'Like A Woman Can' Video As 'Everest' Album Arrives

Halestorm have released their brand new studio album "Everest," and celebrated the record's arrival by sharing a music video for the song "Like A Woman Can".

"Everest" was produced by GRAMMY winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton) and arrives after the band just completed a European run with Iron Maiden and performed at Ozzy Osbourne's historic farewell event Back To The Beginning.

They will be continuing on the road to promote the new album with dates this month with Volbeat before heading out on a co-headline tour with Lindsey Stirling September-October.

Watch the new video below and stream the new album here

Related Stories
Halestorm Share 'Like A Woman Can' Video As 'Everest' Album Arrives

Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'

Halestorm Cover 'Perry Mason' At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert

Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video

Halestorm, Motionless In White, AWOLNATION And More To Be ShipRocked

News > Halestorm

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more

-
Day In Pop

Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Latest News

The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show

Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'

Bad Wolves Share 'Say It Again' Feature The Rasmus' Lauri Ylonen

John 5 Reveals Special Guests On 'Ghost' Album And Shares 'Deviant' Video

Chicago Expand Chart Topping Hits Collection For 50th Anniversary

Goose Share New Single 'Royal'

Beauty School Dropout Streaming 'Two Of Us' video

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal 'X's For Eyes' Title Track