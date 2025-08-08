Halestorm Share 'Like A Woman Can' Video As 'Everest' Album Arrives

Halestorm have released their brand new studio album "Everest," and celebrated the record's arrival by sharing a music video for the song "Like A Woman Can".
"Everest" was produced by GRAMMY winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton) and arrives after the band just completed a European run with Iron Maiden and performed at Ozzy Osbourne's historic farewell event Back To The Beginning.
They will be continuing on the road to promote the new album with dates this month with Volbeat before heading out on a co-headline tour with Lindsey Stirling September-October.
Watch the new video below and stream the new album here
