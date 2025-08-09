Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song

Close Enemies, the new group featuring Aerosmith legend Tom Hamilton, have shared their brand new single "More Than I Could Ever Need". O'Donnell Media Group sent over these details about the track:
"More Than I Could Ever Need" is a deeply personal and haunting rock ballad written by Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton as a tribute to his wife of almost 50 years. The song is a moving ode to commitment, passion, and the kind of love that only gets stronger with time.
Close Enemies have announced upcoming tour dates under the banner "An Evening with Close Enemies - Live in Concert." Fans can expect an intimate experience showcasing the band's undeniable chemistry and a setlist packed with songs from Aerosmith & The Baby's along with their originals.
8/28 @ Iroquois Ampitheater in Louisville, KY w/ Tom Keifer & L.A. Guns
8/29 @ The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL w/ Winger
8/30 @ The Sonnentag in Eau Claire, WI w/ Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns
10/2 @ Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, NY w/ Tom Keifer
10/4 @ Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY
10/8 @ Iridium Club in New York, NY
10/10 @ Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, MA
1/2 @ The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA
1/3 @ The Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA
1/7 @ Tower Theatre in Fresno, CA
1/9 @ The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, CA
1/10 @ Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, CA
1/11 @ The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, CA
1/23 @ Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo, FL
1/24 @ Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Close Enemies' Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster Appearing on Trunk Nation Today
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer
Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share 'Sweet Baby Jesus' Video
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer