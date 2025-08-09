Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'

Country rocker Cory Marks has revealed a visualizer video for his brand new single "Hangman". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Sorry For Nothing Volume 2", which will arrive on October 3rd
For the album, Marks once again teamed up with producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Shania Twain), Kile Odell (Nothing More, Nita Strauss) and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), for the new album that continues his melding of the worlds or rock and country.
Cory had this to say about the new song, "'Hangman' is a gritty, hard-hitting rock anthem about defiance in the face of judgment. Doing it your way knowing you'll have the 'gate keepers' turning their heads, because it isn't their seed planted or their own plan. With roaring guitars and thunderous drums, it tells the story of a condemned man walking his final mile thinking back to those western days; however, it's more through the eyes of an artist (me) today-instead of begging for mercy, and following 'flavor of the week' or what's expected to work and be commercialized he dares the hangman to meet him eye to eye and knows that if the right crowd of people gets to hear him. It's the change and sound the people want. It's about rebellion, justice, and going down on your own terms or...believing it will work and he will rise!"
