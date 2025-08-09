Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne

Creed frontman Scott Stapp paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during an appearance this past week on The Scuba Steve Show where he called in to discuss his brand new Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film.

iHeartMedia sent over these details along with Stapp's comments about Ozzy: The rock-fueled Western co-stars Stapp's seven-year-old son Anthony Stapp (and credits 18-year-old Milan Stapp as a production assistant), so the conversation quickly turned to family. From working with his kids, to parenting advice, to honoring one of Rock's greatest Dads, Ozzy Osbourne, Scott shared his softer side with his longtime friend.

Originally a rock jock on 101.1 WJRR in Orlando, Stephen "Scuba Steve" Spradlin is the Exec. Producer of The Bobby Bones Show (syndicated to 175+ markets) and winner of two CMA Awards for Daily National Broadcast Personality of the Year (2023, 2024). In July, Spradlin launched The Scuba Steve Show, which airs nightly on iHeartRadio Nashville's 105.9 The Rock.

Friends from way back, Scott was eager to support the new show and discuss the ambitious undertaking of turning his 3rd album single into a mini action movie. At radio now, "Deadman's Trigger" follows consecutive hits - "Higher Power" (Top 10) and "Black Butterfly" (Top 5).

Stapp said of Ozzy, "He meant the world to Rock & Roll and Metal. Creed definitely has huge metal influences, coming specifically from Mark's side, but we all got into Ozzy when we were young. We all listened to Black Sabbath, we all listened to Ozzy as a solo artist. His songs not only rocked, but a lot of his ballads touched our hearts.

"His charisma, his personality, who he was as a father from watching his reality shows - he was just a major influence. And Sharon Osbourne - she actually has been a part of Creed's story since 1998. She's always been a defender and had our back early in our career.

"So we love that family and just wanted to share our love for Ozzy and to Sharon and let them know they're in our prayers during this difficult time."

Related Stories

Creed's Scott Stapp Surprises Fans With 'Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film'

Scott Stapp Scores A Hit With 'Black Butterfly'

Scott Stapp Shared His First Duet 'If These Walls Could Talk'(2024 In Review)

Creed's Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

News > Scott Stapp